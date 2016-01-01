Winter Squash Noodles With Miso-Glazed Salmon and Leeks

Waterbury Publications Inc.
Active Time
30 Mins
Total (includes 3 hours marinating) Time
10 Mins
Yield
4
Martha Rose Shulman
January 2017

Get ahead: You can roast the squash noodles up to 1 day in advance; reheat them just before serving.

Ingredients

  • 1 large or 2 medium butternut squash with long necks (about 4 lb. total)
  • 1/2 cup mirin
  • 1/2 cup sake
  • 3 tablespoons white or yellow miso paste
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
  • 4 salmon or arctic char fillets (about 6 oz. each), skin-on if possible
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • 2 large leeks, white and light green parts only, cleaned thoroughly and sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 531
  • Fat per serving 29g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 37g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 24g
  • Sodium per serving 709mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Spiralize squash: Peel squash and cut long neck away from round bulbous part. Spiralize long neck using shredder blade. Take handfuls of spiralized squash and cut into manageable lengths with scissors.

Step 2

Combine mirin and sake in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 20 seconds, taking care not to boil off much liquid; reduce heat to low and stir in miso and brown sugar. Whisk over medium heat until sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat; whisk in sesame oil. Let cool. Transfer to a wide heatproof glass or ceramic baking dish.

Step 3

Pat fish fillets dry and brush or rub both sides with marinade, then place in baking dish and turn over a few times in remaining marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for 2 to 3 hours or up to 1 day.

Step 4

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Divide spiralized squash between baking sheets. Toss each batch with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt. Roast for 10 minutes. Stir squash noodles and switch baking sheets back to front and top to bottom. Roast until noodles are tender and beginning to color, 5 to 10 minutes. Keep warm. Increase oven temperature to 400°F. Remove salmon from refrigerator and transfer to a plate. Add 3 tablespoons water to marinade left in baking dish and add leeks. Toss until thoroughly coated. Bake until tender, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes. Remove from heat and keep warm.

Step 5

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Place fish skin-side down in pan. Cook until surface browns and blackens in spots, about 3 minutes per side. If necessary, finish in oven until fish is opaque but still moist, about 5 minutes. Place a serving of squash noodles on each plate. Top with a fish fillet, garnish with leeks and serve.

From Spiralize This! Copyright © 2016 by Martha Rose Shulman.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up