How to Make It

Step 1 Slice top and bottom ends off orange, just enough to expose flesh. Slicing top to bottom, cut away peel and white pith. Hold orange over a small bowl; cut along membranes and release segments into bowl, catching the juice in the bowl. When you’ve finished cutting, squeeze orange to release remaining juice into bowl. Transfer segments to a large bowl; pour juice into a blender (you’ll have about 2 tablespoons).

Step 2 Place 1 tablespoon of the grapeseed oil, ginger, and garlic in a small skillet. Turn heat to medium-low. When mixture sizzles, let it cook for 30 seconds; transfer to blender. Add remaining 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil, vinegar, miso, sesame oil, and carrots to blender. Pulse to chop carrots, then let blender run to puree dressing.