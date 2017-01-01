Winter Salad With Ginger-Miso Dressing

Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Beth Lipton
Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 orange
  • 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
  • 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
  • 1 small clove garlic, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon white miso
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 2 medium carrots (about 3 oz. each), chopped
  • 3 heads Belgian endive (about 3 oz. each), chopped
  • 1 head radicchio (about 6 oz.), cored and chopped
  • 2 ribs celery (about 1.5 oz. each), thinly sliced diagonally
  • 2 tablespoons slivered almonds, toasted, for serving, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 202
  • Fiber per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 304mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 57mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Slice top and bottom ends off orange, just enough to expose flesh. Slicing top to bottom, cut away peel and white pith. Hold orange over a small bowl; cut along membranes and release segments into bowl, catching the juice in the bowl. When you’ve finished cutting, squeeze orange to release remaining juice into bowl. Transfer segments to a large bowl; pour juice into a blender (you’ll have about 2 tablespoons).

Step 2

 Place 1 tablespoon of the grapeseed oil, ginger, and garlic in a small skillet. Turn heat to medium-low. When mixture sizzles, let it cook for 30 seconds; transfer to blender. Add remaining 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil, vinegar, miso, sesame oil, and carrots to blender. Pulse to chop carrots, then let blender run to puree dressing.

Step 3

 Place endive, radicchio, and celery in bowl with orange. Add dressing a few tablespoons at a time and toss (you may not use it all). Divide among 4 plates; sprinkle with almonds, if desired.

