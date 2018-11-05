Winter Fruit Pavlovas

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
5 Hours 50 Mins
Yield
8
By Health.com

This is the perfect make ahead dessert; all three components can be prepped the day before and assembled just before serving. Leftover maple syrup will be divine on pancakes or waffles at a holiday brunch.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 3 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 2 ounces mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon orange zest (from 1 orange)
  • 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 large Honeycrisp apple (10 oz.), thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds
  • Fresh rosemary sprigs

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 28g
  • Sugar per serving 25g
  • Sodium per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 225°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; secure paper to baking sheet with masking tape.

Step 2

Whisk together granulated sugar and cornstarch in a medium bowl; set aside. Place egg whites in the bowl of a heavy-duty electric stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat on medium speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Add cream of tartar and salt; beat until blended. Add sugar mixture, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating until glossy, stiff peaks form, and sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. (Do not overbeat.)

Step 3

Gently spoon egg white mixture into 8 (3-inch-wide x 2 1/2-inch-tall) mounds on prepared baking sheet. Bake on middle rack in preheated oven until meringues have formed a crust, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Turn oven off; let meringues stand in oven with door closed at least 4 hours and up to 12 hours. Meanwhile, place maple syrup in a microwavable bowl, and microwave on high until warm, about 1 minute. Stir cranberries into maple syrup; cover and refrigerate 4 hours or up to overnight.

Step 4

Place yogurt in a medium bowl. Using a rubber spatula, fold mascarpone, zest, and rosemary into yogurt until smooth; set aside. Strain maple syrup and cranberries; place cranberries in a medium bowl, and reserve maple syrup for another use. Add apple slices and pomegranate seeds to cranberries; toss to combine.

Step 5

To serve, spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons yogurt mixture onto each meringue, and top with about 1/3 cup fruit mixture; garnish each with a rosemary sprig.

You May Like

Read More