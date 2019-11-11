So much more than a plain-Jane fruit plate, this gorgeous, sweet-tart salad makes the most of winter’s best citrus. The bright fruit is layered over honey-spiked yogurt and is topped with crunchy pistachios and granola. Look for a low-sugar variety of granola.
How to Make It
Slice a thin layer off the top and bottom of each piece of citrus. Standing the fruit upright, slice downward, rotating the fruit, to remove the peel and pith. Cut each peeled fruit crosswise into ¼-inch-thick slices
Stir together yogurt and 2 tablespoons of the honey in a small bowl; spread in an even layer on a serving platter. Arrange citrus slices on top of yogurt mixture; sprinkle with granola and pistachios. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon honey.
Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019