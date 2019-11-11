Winter Citrus Salad With Yogurt & Granola

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Karen Rankin

So much more than a plain-Jane fruit plate, this gorgeous, sweet-tart salad makes the most of winter’s best citrus. The bright fruit is layered over honey-spiked yogurt and is topped with crunchy pistachios and granola. Look for a low-sugar variety of granola.

Ingredients

  • 3 small blood oranges
  • 2 medium navel oranges
  • 2 medium Ruby Red grapefruits
  • 1 1/2 cups plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 3 tablespoons honey, divided
  • 1/2 cup plain granola
  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted unsalted pistachios

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 381
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 12mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 61g
  • Sugar per serving 44g
  • Sodium per serving 82mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 194mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Slice a thin layer off the top and bottom of each piece of citrus. Standing the fruit upright, slice downward, rotating the fruit, to remove the peel and pith. Cut each peeled fruit crosswise into ¼-inch-thick slices

Step 2

Stir together yogurt and 2 tablespoons of the honey in a small bowl; spread in an even layer on a serving platter. Arrange citrus slices on top of yogurt mixture; sprinkle with granola and pistachios. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon honey.

Also appeared in: Health, December, 2019

