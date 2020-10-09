Wild Rice Dressing

Wild rice (it’s actually a seed!) has a deeper flavor—as well as more protein, fiber, and antioxidants—than traditional rice. With grassy, smoky notes, it plays well with fall flavors like the dried cherries (full of potassium and beta-carotene) and pecans.

By Anna Theoktisto
Health November 2020
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 4 cups water, rice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt to a boil in a large saucepan over high. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until rice is tender, about 40 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook leeks and celery, stirring often, until leeks are tender, about 5 minutes. Add thyme; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Stir in cooked rice, pecans, cherries, lemon juice, pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Prep Ahead

You can cook the wild rice up to three days ahead and keep it chilled, covered. Bring to room temperature (that will take about an hour) before assembling dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; fat 17g; cholesterolmg; sodium 200mg; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 7g; sugars 11g; exchange other carbs; niacin equivalents; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu; vitamin b6.
