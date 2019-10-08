Whole-Wheat Pie Crust Dough

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
Makes 1 (9-in.) piecrust
By Anna Theoktisto

Whole-wheat pastry flour is more finely milled than regular whole-wheat flour, making it ideal for pie crusts and other delicate baked goods.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (about 3 ½ oz.) whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 tablespoon cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1

Pulse flours, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, about 3 times. Add butter; pulse until mixture is crumbly, about 10 times. With processor running, add ¼ cup cold water and vinegar in a slow, steady stream, processing until a dough forms, about 20 seconds. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface. Shape into a 5-inch disk using floured hands. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. (Dough may be wrapped and stored in refrigerator up to 2 days before using.)

Step 2

Variation: Vegan Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough–Prepare recipe as directed, substituting vegan butter for unsalted butter, and adding up to 1 additional tablespoon cold water if needed to help dough come together.

Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019

