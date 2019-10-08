Step 1

Pulse flours, sugar, and salt in a food processor until combined, about 3 times. Add butter; pulse until mixture is crumbly, about 10 times. With processor running, add ¼ cup cold water and vinegar in a slow, steady stream, processing until a dough forms, about 20 seconds. Transfer to a lightly floured work surface. Shape into a 5-inch disk using floured hands. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes. (Dough may be wrapped and stored in refrigerator up to 2 days before using.)