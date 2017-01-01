- Calories per serving 212
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 32mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 19g
- Carbohydrates per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 556mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 67mg
Whole Roasted Chinese Red Snapper
Rice and sautéed broccoli or bok choy would be perfect accompaniments to this flavorful fish.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Brush 1 tablespoon of the peanut oil over foil. Place fish on baking sheet. Brush exterior and inside cavity of fish with remaining 2 tablespoons peanut oil; drizzle 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce inside cavity. Cut 3 2-inch slits all the way to the bone on both sides of fish.
2. Cut 5 of the scallions diagonally into 2-inch pieces. Stuff cavity of fish with ginger, garlic, scallion pieces and twothirds of the cilantro.
Bake fish until opaque and flakes easily with a fork, about 45 minutes. (To test for doneness, insert a small knife into slits; fish should pull away easily from the bone.) Remove fish from oven. Increase oven temperature to broil with oven rack 6 inches from heat.
Stir together sesame oil, mirin and remaining ¼ cup soy sauce in a small bowl. Stir in crushed red pepper, if desired. Brush fish with 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce mixture; return fish to oven and broil until lightly charred in spots, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter.
Thinly slice remaining 2 scallions; remove and reserve leaves from remaining cilantro. Sprinkle sliced scallions and cilantro leaves over fish. Serve with remaining soy sauce mixture and lime wedges.