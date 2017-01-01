Whole Roasted Chinese Red Snapper

Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour
Yield
6 servings
Callie Nash
December 2016

Rice and sautéed broccoli or bok choy would be perfect accompaniments to this flavorful fish.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons expeller-pressed peanut oil
  • 1 4-lb. whole red snapper, cleaned, scaled, gutted, fins and gills removed
  • 1/4 plus 1 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
  • 7 scallions
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced garlic
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, optional
  • 1 lime cut into 6 wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 212
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 32mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 6g
  • Sodium per serving 556mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Brush 1 tablespoon of the peanut oil over foil. Place fish on baking sheet. Brush exterior and inside cavity of fish with remaining 2 tablespoons peanut oil; drizzle 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce inside cavity. Cut 3 2-inch slits all the way to the bone on both sides of fish.

Step 2

2. Cut 5 of the scallions diagonally into 2-inch pieces. Stuff cavity of fish with ginger, garlic, scallion pieces and twothirds of the cilantro.

Step 3

Bake fish until opaque and flakes easily with a fork, about 45 minutes. (To test for doneness, insert a small knife into slits; fish should pull away easily from the bone.) Remove fish from oven. Increase oven temperature to broil with oven rack 6 inches from heat.

Step 4

Stir together sesame oil, mirin and remaining ¼ cup soy sauce in a small bowl. Stir in crushed red pepper, if desired. Brush fish with 2 tablespoons of the soy sauce mixture; return fish to oven and broil until lightly charred in spots, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter.

Step 5

Thinly slice remaining 2 scallions; remove and reserve leaves from remaining cilantro. Sprinkle sliced scallions and cilantro leaves over fish. Serve with remaining soy sauce mixture and lime wedges.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up