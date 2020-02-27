Whole-Grain Pasta Primavera

Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Robin Bashinsky

Crisp-tender green veggies complement chewy whole-grain pasta; a little olive oil, red pepper flakes, and feta tie it all together. While this dish is delicious without the cheese, that bit of briny creaminess really makes the recipe sing.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked whole-wheat penne
  • 4 cups broccoli florets (8 oz.)
  • 12 ounces asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup fresh or frozen green peas
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese (about ½ cup), divided (optional)
  • 3/4 cup torn basil leaves, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 391
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 52g
  • Sugar per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 651mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 157mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add pasta; cook 7 minutes. Add broccoli; cook 2 minutes. Add asparagus and peas (if using fresh); cook 2 minutes. (If using frozen peas, add to pot after asparagus cooks for 2 minutes, and immediately remove from heat.) Reserve ¾ cup cooking water; then drain pasta mixture.

Step 2

Return pasta mixture and reserved cooking water to the pot over low; add olive oil, salt, red pepper, ¼ cup of the feta (if using), and ½ cup of the basil. Cook, stirring gently, until sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Divide pasta mixture evenly among 4 bowls, and top with remaining ¼ cup feta and ¼ cup basil.

Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020

