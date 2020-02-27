Crisp-tender green veggies complement chewy whole-grain pasta; a little olive oil, red pepper flakes, and feta tie it all together. While this dish is delicious without the cheese, that bit of briny creaminess really makes the recipe sing.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add pasta; cook 7 minutes. Add broccoli; cook 2 minutes. Add asparagus and peas (if using fresh); cook 2 minutes. (If using frozen peas, add to pot after asparagus cooks for 2 minutes, and immediately remove from heat.) Reserve ¾ cup cooking water; then drain pasta mixture.
Return pasta mixture and reserved cooking water to the pot over low; add olive oil, salt, red pepper, ¼ cup of the feta (if using), and ½ cup of the basil. Cook, stirring gently, until sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Divide pasta mixture evenly among 4 bowls, and top with remaining ¼ cup feta and ¼ cup basil.
Also appeared in: Health, April, 2020