White Bean and Lentil Tabbouleh

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Adam Hickman

Besides packing a pop of protein and fiber, one serving of lentils delivers almost a full day’s worth of folate, a vitamin that promotes healthy cell growth.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 3/4 cup dried green lentils, rinsed
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cups finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1 (15½-oz.) can no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 (7-oz.) jar tuna in oil, drained, tuna flaked into large pieces

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 483
  • Fat per serving 26g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 28g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 39g
  • Sugar per serving 3g
  • Sodium per serving 706mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 99mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Stir together water and lentils in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Cover and reduce heat to medium; simmer until lentils are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Step 2

Whisk together oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir in parsley, mint, and onion to coat. Gently fold in beans, tomatoes, and lentils. Spoon mixture into a serving bowl; top with tuna.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2019

