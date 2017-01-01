Weeknight BBQ Pork Tenderloin

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Stir together ketchup, vinegar, 2 tablespoons water, Worcestershire sauce, honey, onion powder and garlic powder in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Set aside 1/2 cup of the sauce to serve with pork.