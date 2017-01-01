How to Make It

Step 1 Make dressing: Whisk together mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, parsley, chives, mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic in a bowl. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

Step 2 Make “bacon” bits: Preheat oven to 375°F. Place mushroom slices, oil, and salt in a bowl; toss to coat. Arrange mushrooms in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake until well browned and beginning to get crisp, about 20 minutes. Let cool completely on baking sheet, about 20 minutes. Coarsely crumble mushrooms.