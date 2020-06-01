Watermelon, Radish & Fennel Salad

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 6
By Paige Grandjean

Light and bright, sweet and savory, this pretty salad would be perfect alongside grilled meat or fish.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small fennel bulb, very thinly sliced, plus 2 Tbsp. chopped fronds
  • 3 small watermelon radishes, very thinly sliced and halved or quartered, if desired
  • 3 cups (1-in.) cubed seedless watermelon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 137
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 13g
  • Sugar per serving 10g (3g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 331mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 32mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together vinegar, mustard, honey, shallot, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Slowly add oil, whisking until well incorporated. Add sliced fennel bulb and radishes; toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add watermelon to bowl, and toss gently to coat. Use a slotted spoon to divide salad among plates. Drizzle each with some of the dressing; garnish with fennel fronds and black pepper.

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2020

