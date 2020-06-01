All the flavors, textures, and vibrant colors of a traditional poke bowl, but with cubed watermelon instead of raw fish.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Add edamame, and cook until tender and bright green, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer edamame to a bowl of ice water for 5 minutes. Return water to a boil. Add rice; cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 22 to 26 minutes. Drain rice, and cool about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, lime juice, sesame oil, and sugar in a large bowl. Add watermelon; toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes.
Divide rice evenly among 4 bowls (about 3/4 cup each). Evenly divide edamame, cucumber, carrots, avocado, and ginger among bowls. Using a slotted spoon, transfer watermelon to bowls. Drizzle servings with remaining dressing. Sprinkle with sesame seeds; serve with lime wedges.
Also appeared in: Health, July, 2020