Watermelon 'Poke' Bowl

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
All the flavors, textures, and vibrant colors of a traditional poke bowl, but with cubed watermelon instead of raw fish.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 cup shelled frozen edamame
  • 1 cup uncooked whole-grain brown rice
  • 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 3 cups (1/2-in.) cubed seedless watermelon
  • 1 cup thinly sliced English cucumber
  • 1 cup matchstick carrots
  • 1 large ripe avocado, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons pickled ginger
  • 1 tablespoon white or black sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 438
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 61g
  • Sugar per serving 10g (0g Added Sugar)
  • Sodium per serving 360mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high. Add edamame, and cook until tender and bright green, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer edamame to a bowl of ice water for 5 minutes. Return water to a boil. Add rice; cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, 22 to 26 minutes. Drain rice, and cool about 10 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, whisk together soy sauce, vinegar, lime juice, sesame oil, and sugar in a large bowl. Add watermelon; toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3

Divide rice evenly among 4 bowls (about 3/4 cup each). Evenly divide edamame, cucumber, carrots, avocado, and ginger among bowls. Using a slotted spoon, transfer watermelon to bowls. Drizzle servings with remaining dressing. Sprinkle with sesame seeds; serve with lime wedges.

Also appeared in: Health, July, 2020

