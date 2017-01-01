Watermelon Grain Bowl

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time
15 Mins
Total
Yield
4
Robin Bashinsky

Primary Ingredients - watermelon, wheat berries, cucumber, ricotta salata, and radish sprouts

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked wheat berries or farro
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 3/4 teaspoon finely ground sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 cups cubed seedless watermelon (from 1 16-oz. watermelon)
  • 2 cups thinly sliced unpeeled English cucumber (from 1 medium cucumber)
  • 2 ounces ricotta salata cheese (about 1/2 cup), thinly sliced
  • 1 cup radish sprouts (2 oz.)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 434
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 66g
  • Sugar per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 658mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare wheat berries according to package directions. Drain; rinse with cold water, and drain again.

Step 2

Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until smooth. Add watermelon, cucumber, and cooked wheat berries; toss to coat. Divide mixture evenly among 4 shallow serving bowls; top with ricotta salata and sprouts.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up