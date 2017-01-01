- Calories per serving 152
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 18mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrates per serving 23g
- Sodium per serving 532mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 49mg
Watermelon and Scallop Ceviche
If you can’t find bay scallops, which are small, buy a pound of sea scallops and cut them into quarters.
How to Make It
Trim off ends of oranges; set oranges, cut side down, on a cutting board. Following the curve of the fruit, cut off peel and white pith. Working over a medium bowl, slice orange segments from membranes; cover and refrigerate. Squeeze juice from membranes into a separate medium bowl to equal 3/4 cup; discard membranes. Add scallops and 6 tablespoons of the lime juice to bowl with orange juice. Cover and refrigerate until scallops are opaque, about 45 minutes.
Drain scallop mixture; discard liquid. Place scallops in a clean bowl. Stir in orange segments, watermelon, fennel, jalapeño, honey, salt, lime zest, and remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice. Drizzle with oil and top with mint. Serve with a slotted spoon.