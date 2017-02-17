Warm Quinoa with Wilted Kale and Avocado

Active Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Adam Hickman

Fuel up! Quinoa—technically a seed, not a grain—is one of very few plants that are complete proteins.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/4 cups uncooked quinoa
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • 1 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 6 cups chopped lacinato kale (from 8-oz. bunch)
  • 3 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted
  • 2 ounces soft goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted, flesh cut into thin wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 414
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Fiber per serving 10g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 48g
  • Sodium per serving 542mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring vinegar to a light boil in a medium skillet over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until reduced to a syrupy consistency, about 10 minutes. (Watch carefully to avoid scorching.) Remove from heat; transfer to a small bowl.

Step 2

Bring broth and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat; stir in quinoa. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until quinoa is tender and liquid is absorbed, 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until just starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add kale and cook, stirring occasionally, until kale is almost wilted and tomatoes are softened, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Stir in cooked quinoa, sprinkle with almonds and goat cheese and top with avocado. Drizzle with balsamic reduction (you may have some left over; cover and keep for another use).

