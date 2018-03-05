How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a medium saucepan with 1 inch of water. Place steamer basket on pan; bring water to a boil over high. Place eggs in steamer basket; cover, and cook 14 minutes. Remove eggs from basket, and place in ice water or run cold water over eggs for 5 minutes. Peel eggs, and cut in half lengthwise.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine potatoes and 1 tablespoon of the oil on a rimmed baking sheet; toss to coat. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Roast, stirring once, until well browned and tender, about 20 minutes.