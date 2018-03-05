Warm New Potato Snap Pea and Herb Salad

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 pound multicolored fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped shallot
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 ounce cornichons (about 11), chopped
  • 5 ounces baby kale greens
  • 1/2 cup diagonally sliced sugar snap peas (about 1 1/2 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced radishes (about 1 oz.)
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 295
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 22g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 618mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 167mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Fill a medium saucepan with 1 inch of water. Place steamer basket on pan; bring water to a boil over high. Place eggs in steamer basket; cover, and cook 14 minutes. Remove eggs from basket, and place in ice water or run cold water over eggs for 5 minutes. Peel eggs, and cut in half lengthwise.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine potatoes and 1 tablespoon of the oil on a rimmed baking sheet; toss to coat. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Roast, stirring once, until well browned and tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 3

Whisk together vinegar, shallot, mustard, cornichons, and remaining 3 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Add hot potatoes, kale, and snap peas; toss to coat and allow kale to soften. Place potato mixture on a platter. Top with radishes, parsley, and egg halves.

