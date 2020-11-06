Warm Citrus-Marinated Olives
Olives are the perfect party snack; not only are they high in polyphenols and vitamin E, but they’re also packed with satisfying healthy fats that keep hunger at bay. This fancy-feeling app couldn’t be easier to prep, and the heavenly citrus-herb scent is well worth the minimal effort.
Health December 2020
Greg DuPree
96 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 392mg; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 0g; sugars 0g; niacin equivalents 0mg; saturated fat 0g; vitamin a iu 0IU; vitamin b6 0mg.