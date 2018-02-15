- Calories per serving 265
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrates per serving 17g
- Sugar per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 313mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Warm Brussels Sprout Salad
If you haven’t tried shredding Brussels sprouts into a salad, you’ve been seriously missing out. Enter this recipe for Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad. This straightforward, 25-minute recipe features shaved Brussels sprouts, slivered almonds, and pomegranate seeds for a dish that’s savory and sweet.
To make your Brussels sprouts salad, first toast sliced almonds in your oven until they’re slightly crispy. Then, make the dressing. This one combines miso, rice vinegar, and soy sauce, to give this salad lots of tangy umami flavor. Whisk in some honey for a touch of sweetness.
After you wash and trim your Brussels sprouts, get that slaw-like texture by thinly chopping each sprout by hand. If you have a food processor, you can easily shred your sprouts by placing them inside and pulsing a couple of times for a quick rough chop.
To soften the sprouts and make the flavor pop, you’ll place your shredded veggies in a large skillet on medium heat and season with salt. Heat on the stovetop for around 3 minutes, stirring until the sprouts are tender. To finish up your wintery salad, add the dressing to the pan and toss to coat your Brussels sprouts, sauteing for 1 minute.
Top it off with 1 tablespoon of avocado oil and sprinkles with the pomegranate seeds and almonds, plus salt and pepper as desired.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Spread almonds on a baking sheet and bake until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 5 minutes, shaking pan halfway through. Transfer to a bowl.
Place 2 tablespoons oil in a small, unheated skillet. Add garlic. Turn heat to medium-low; cook, undisturbed, until garlic begins to sizzle. Let sizzle for 30 seconds, then transfer to a bowl. Add vinegar, miso, tamari, and honey and whisk until well blended.
Warm 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add brussels sprouts, season lightly with salt, and cook, stirring often, until sprouts have softened but are still bright green, about 3 minutes. Pour in dressing and saute 1 minute. Transfer to a serving bowl, drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, sprinkle with almonds and pomegranate seeds, season with salt and pepper if desired, and serve.