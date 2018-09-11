Warm Autumn Chicken and Rice Bowls

courtesy of Audra Fullerton
Yield
4
Health.com
Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup wild rice, rinsed
  • 3 cups water
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 small delicata squash
  • 1 pound brussels sprouts, halved
  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil or extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 1 2-in. piece ginger, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups arugula
  • Toasted pumpkin seeds (optional)
  • Pomegranate seeds (optional)
  • Spicy Maple Tahini Sauce
  • 1/3 cup tahini
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 576
  • Fat per serving 22g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 83mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 64g
  • Sugar per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 578mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 183mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine rice, water, and a generous pinch of salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil. Lower heat to maintain a steady simmer, cover, and cook until grains are tender and some have burst open, 45 to 50 minutes.

Step 2

Slice squash in half lengthwise, and scoop out seeds. Slice crosswise into 1/2-inch thick crescents. Toss squash and brussels sprouts with the oil, and season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring sprouts and flipping squash halfway through.

Step 3

Meanwhile, add chicken and ginger to a large saucepan in a single layer, and cover with cool water by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, and simmer until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer chicken to a cutting board, and shred meat with two forks.

Step 4

For sauce, place all ingredients in bowl of a food processor or blender, and process continuously until well combined. Thin with water, if desired.

Step 5

To serve, divide rice among 4 bowls. Top with shredded chicken, squash, brussels sprouts, and arugula. Drizzle with sauce, and garnish with pumpkin and pomegranate seeds, if desired.

