How to Make It

Step 1 Combine walnuts and flax seed meal in a shallow dish. Rub turkey cutlets with mustard, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Dredge turkey in walnut mixture, pressing to adhere.

Step 2 Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add half of the cutlets; cook until lightly browned on 1 side, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn and cook until cooked through, 2 to 3 more minutes. Remove to a plate; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining oil and cutlets.