Walnut-Crusted Turkey with Leeks and Apples

Greg DuPree - Meredith
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

Using ground nuts and seeds on a cutlet instead of breadcrumbs ups both the nutrition and flavor. Even better, walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids , and flax seeds add a prebiotic punch.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup finely chopped walnuts
  • 3/4 cup flax seed meal
  • 8 turkey cutlets (1 lb.)
  • 3 tablespoons country-style Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 3 medium carrots, cut into 2-in. pieces
  • 3/4 cup unsalted chicken stock, divided
  • 3 cups thinly sliced leeks (from 2 medium leeks)
  • 1 Honeycrisp apple, cut into thin wedges
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 472
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 34g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 24g
  • Sugar per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 913mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 91mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine walnuts and flax seed meal in a shallow dish. Rub turkey cutlets with mustard, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of the salt and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper. Dredge turkey in walnut mixture, pressing to adhere.

Step 2

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add half of the cutlets; cook until lightly browned on 1 side, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn and cook until cooked through, 2 to 3 more minutes. Remove to a plate; cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining oil and cutlets.

Step 3

Wipe skillet clean. Add carrots and 1/2 cup of the stock. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until carrots are slightly softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Add leeks, apple, thyme, and remaining ¼ cup stock, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring often, until apple is softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add butter, and cook until leeks begin to caramelize, about 3 more minutes. Serve vegetables with turkey, garnished with additional thyme.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019

You May Like

Read More