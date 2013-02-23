Waldorf Parfaits
For a creamy snack that's not too sweet, make Waldorf Parfaits. The kiwi in the Parfaits adds a tart pop and loads of vitamin C.Parfaits are a fun way to mix up your breakfast or snack routine. This recipe has layers of tart kiwi, loaded with vitamin C, protein-packed Greek yogurt, crunchy, heart-healthy walnuts, and apple and apricot flavors.
Credit: Travis Rathbone
149 calories; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.3g; mono fat 0.4g; poly fat 1.9g; protein 11g; carbohydrates 21g; fiber 2g; sodium 44mg; calcium 94mg.