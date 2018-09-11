How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together garlic, sugar, fish sauce, vinegar, chile sauce, water, and lime juice in a small bowl.

Step 2 Combine shrimp with 2 to 3 tablespoons of dressing in a separate bowl, toss to coat, and marinate for about 10-minutes.

Step 3 Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add shrimp, stirring occasionally, until pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Discard the marinade.