- Calories per serving 252
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 143mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrates per serving 24g
- Sugar per serving 16g
- Sodium per serving 1446mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 128mg
Vietnamese Zucchini Noodles
courtesy of Audra Fullerton
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together garlic, sugar, fish sauce, vinegar, chile sauce, water, and lime juice in a small bowl.
Step 2
Combine shrimp with 2 to 3 tablespoons of dressing in a separate bowl, toss to coat, and marinate for about 10-minutes.
Step 3
Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add shrimp, stirring occasionally, until pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Discard the marinade.
Step 4
To serve, divide zucchini noodles among 4 bowls. Top with shrimp, carrots, cucumber, mint, basil, peanuts, and a lime wedge, and drizzle with remaining dressing.