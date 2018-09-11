Vietnamese Zucchini Noodles

courtesy of Audra Fullerton
Yield
4
Health.com

Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon garlic chile sauce
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil or extra-virgin olive oil
  • 16 ounces zucchini noodles
  • 4 small carrots, peeled and shaved into ribbons
  • 1/2 medium English cucumber, sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
  • Chopped unsalted peanuts
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 252
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 143mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 24g
  • Sugar per serving 16g
  • Sodium per serving 1446mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 128mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Whisk together garlic, sugar, fish sauce, vinegar, chile sauce, water, and lime juice in a small bowl.

Step 2

Combine shrimp with 2 to 3 tablespoons of dressing in a separate bowl, toss to coat, and marinate for about 10-minutes.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large skillet over high. Add shrimp, stirring occasionally, until pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Discard the marinade.

Step 4

To serve, divide zucchini noodles among 4 bowls. Top with shrimp, carrots, cucumber, mint, basil, peanuts, and a lime wedge, and drizzle with remaining dressing.

