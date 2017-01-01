How to Make It

Step 1 Combine carrots, radish, cucumber, vinegar, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Step 2 Pulse avocados, ginger, 2 tablespoons water, lime juice, and garlic in a blender. Continue to process until sauce has the consistency of aioli, adding up to 2 tablespoons more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. Transfer to a container with a tight-fitting lid.

Step 3 Heat a medium cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil. Place tofu in a single layer in skillet. Cook until brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Let cool.

Step 4 Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse.