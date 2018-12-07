Turkey-Vegetable Bolognese With Spaghetti Squash

4
By Karen Rankin

Let squash stand in for noodles. We love traditional pasta with meat sauce, but for a lower-cal and lower-carb meal, spaghetti squash is a tasty switch. Plus, its toothsome texture is the perfect partner for this hearty, veggie-heavy sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 3 1/2-lb. spaghetti squash, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 8-oz. pkg. cremini mushrooms, coarsely chopped
  • 12 ounces 93% lean ground turkey
  • 3 medium carrots, chopped
  • 1 small yellow onion, chopped
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 28-oz. can no-salt-added crushed tomatoes
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 424
  • Fat per serving 16g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65g
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 49g
  • Sugar per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 635mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 182mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place squash halves, cut sides down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake until tender when pierced with a fork, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool 10 minutes.

Step 2

While squash bakes and cools, heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add turkey; cook, stirring often, until turkey is no longer pink, about 3 minutes. Add carrots, onion, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until vegetables are slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Increase heat to high; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Uncover; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in parsley, basil, and vinegar.

Step 3

Using a fork, gently scrape strands of cooled spaghetti squash. Serve topped with sauce and Parmesan cheese.

