Veggie Reuben

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
By Karen Rankin

Re-create your favorite sandwich with some smart swaps. This take on the Reuben feels familiar thanks to the Swiss cheese and rye bread, but the corned beef is replaced with a bevy of veggies. Mushrooms are a good source of antioxidants, and cabbage is bursting with vitamin K.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1 8-oz. pkg. button mushrooms, sliced
  • 4 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 slices marble rye bread
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoon ketchup
  • 8 thin slices Swiss cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped kosher dill pickle

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 365
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Cholesterol per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 37g
  • Sugar per serving 10g
  • Sodium per serving 855mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 281mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler with oven rack 8 inches from heat source. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add cabbage, bell pepper, caraway seeds, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are mostly tender and lightly browned, about 6 minutes.

Step 2

Brush both sides of bread slices evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Arrange slices evenly on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Broil until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip slices; broil until other side is toasted, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Stir together mayonnaise and ketchup in a small bowl; spread mixture evenly on tops of toasted bread slices. Top each toast with 1 cup vegetable mixture and 2 slices cheese. Return to oven; broil until cheese is melted and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle each toast with 1 tablespoon chopped pickle.

Also appeared in: , January, 2019

You May Like

Read More