Re-create your favorite sandwich with some smart swaps. This take on the Reuben feels familiar thanks to the Swiss cheese and rye bread, but the corned beef is replaced with a bevy of veggies. Mushrooms are a good source of antioxidants, and cabbage is bursting with vitamin K.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler with oven rack 8 inches from heat source. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add cabbage, bell pepper, caraway seeds, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are mostly tender and lightly browned, about 6 minutes.
Brush both sides of bread slices evenly with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Arrange slices evenly on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Broil until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip slices; broil until other side is toasted, about 1 minute.
Stir together mayonnaise and ketchup in a small bowl; spread mixture evenly on tops of toasted bread slices. Top each toast with 1 cup vegetable mixture and 2 slices cheese. Return to oven; broil until cheese is melted and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle each toast with 1 tablespoon chopped pickle.
