Veggie Enchiladas with Creamy Poblano Sauce

Active Time
35 Mins
Total Time
Yield
Serves 4
By Karen Rankin

Get your Mexican-food fix with produce-packed enchiladas. The beans and cheese mean this vegetarian dish is already protein-rich, but you can add shredded rotisserie chicken for an extra hit.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 2 cups seeded and chopped poblano peppers (about 3 medium)
  • 2 cups sliced yellow onion
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 cup cilantro leaves, divided
  • 2 tablespoons ground cumin, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup sliced yellow bell pepper
  • 1 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced
  • 1 (15-ounce) can unsalted pinto beans, drained and rinsed, coarsely mashed
  • 4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup), divided
  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 481
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 38mg
  • Fiber per serving 12g
  • Protein per serving 19g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 55g
  • Sugar per serving 11g
  • Sodium per serving 647mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 385mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add poblanos and onion, and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Place half of the mixture in a blender; reserve remaining half. Add sour cream, broth, lime juice, 1/2 cup of the cilantro leaves, 1 tablespoon of the cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt to blender; process until smooth. Spoon 1/2 cup sauce mixture into bottom of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 11- x 7-inch (2-quart) baking dish.

Step 2

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet over medium-high. Add bell pepper, zucchini, and remaining 1 tablespoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened and lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add beans and reserved poblano-onion mixture to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute.

Step 3

Divide vegetable mixture and 1/2 cup of the cheese among tortillas (about 1/2 cup vegetables per tortilla). Roll tortillas up, and place, seam side down, in baking dish on top of sauce. Spoon remaining sauce over tortillas, and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Cover with aluminum foil, and bake until cheese is melted and enchiladas are hot, about 15 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Top with remaining 1/2 cup cilantro leaves.

Also appeared in: Health, October, 2019

