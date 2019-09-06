How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add poblanos and onion, and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Place half of the mixture in a blender; reserve remaining half. Add sour cream, broth, lime juice, 1/2 cup of the cilantro leaves, 1 tablespoon of the cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt to blender; process until smooth. Spoon 1/2 cup sauce mixture into bottom of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 11- x 7-inch (2-quart) baking dish.

Step 2 Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet over medium-high. Add bell pepper, zucchini, and remaining 1 tablespoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened and lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add beans and reserved poblano-onion mixture to skillet; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute.