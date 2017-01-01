Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in beans, cumin, and salt; cook, stirring often, until toasted and fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Step 2

Add broth; increase heat to high and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly reduced, about 6 minutes. Stir in kale and quinoa; cover and cook until kale and quinoa are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in oregano.