Vegetarian White Bean Chili

Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Active Time
25 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
6
Robby Melvin
January 2017

Good seed: This veggie-packed dish gets a protein boost from both beans and quinoa.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large white onion, diced (about 2 cups)
  • 1 large carrot, cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 1 cup)
  • 3 ribs celery, cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 1 cup)
  • 2 15.5-oz. cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 cup chopped lacinato kale (about 2 oz.)
  • 1/2 cup uncooked white quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 224
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 33g
  • Sodium per serving 480mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 92mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in beans, cumin, and salt; cook, stirring often, until toasted and fragrant, about 3 minutes.

Step 2

 Add broth; increase heat to high and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly reduced, about 6 minutes. Stir in kale and quinoa; cover and cook until kale and quinoa are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in oregano.

