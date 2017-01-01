- Calories per serving 224
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrates per serving 33g
- Sodium per serving 480mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 92mg
Vegetarian White Bean Chili
Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
Good seed: This veggie-packed dish gets a protein boost from both beans and quinoa.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in beans, cumin, and salt; cook, stirring often, until toasted and fragrant, about 3 minutes.
Step 2
Add broth; increase heat to high and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly reduced, about 6 minutes. Stir in kale and quinoa; cover and cook until kale and quinoa are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in oregano.