Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chopped fresh mushrooms in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until starting to brown on bottoms, about 4 minutes. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms have released their liquid, about 4 minutes. Add onion and poblanos and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and 1 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is fragrant and spices have toasted, about 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, beans, ground dried mushrooms, and stock; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium. Add chocolate and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until chocolate has melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in vinegar. Divide soup evenly among 6 bowls, and add desired toppings.