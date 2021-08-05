Vegetarian Mushroom Chili

A blend of fresh and dried mushrooms gives this chili tons of texture and deep, earthy flavor (along with plenty of vitamins and immune-boosting antioxidants), while spices and poblano peppers lend a warm smokiness. The end result: a fiber-filled bowl that's so filling and satisfying, you'll never miss the meat.

By Marianne Williams
Health September 2021

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place dried mushrooms in a food processor and process until mostly ground (some small chunks may remain), 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Without wiping bowl of processor clean, pulse fresh mushrooms in 2 batches, stopping to scrape down bowl as needed, until roughly chopped. Transfer fresh mushrooms to a separate bowl.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chopped fresh mushrooms in an even layer; cook, undisturbed, until starting to brown on bottoms, about 4 minutes. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms have released their liquid, about 4 minutes. Add onion and poblanos and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, about 4 minutes. Add chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, and 1 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture is fragrant and spices have toasted, about 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, beans, ground dried mushrooms, and stock; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium. Add chocolate and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring often, until chocolate has melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in vinegar. Divide soup evenly among 6 bowls, and add desired toppings.

Freeze It

Omit the toppings; when ready to serve, prep toppings as the soup reheats.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 672mg; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 15g; protein 13g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 3g.
