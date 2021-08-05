Vegetarian Mushroom Chili
A blend of fresh and dried mushrooms gives this chili tons of texture and deep, earthy flavor (along with plenty of vitamins and immune-boosting antioxidants), while spices and poblano peppers lend a warm smokiness. The end result: a fiber-filled bowl that's so filling and satisfying, you'll never miss the meat.
Health September 2021
Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Freeze It
Omit the toppings; when ready to serve, prep toppings as the soup reheats.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
318 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 1mg; sodium 672mg; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 15g; protein 13g; sugars 11g; saturated fat 3g.