Vegetable Potpie

Active
Total
Yield
8
Deb Wise

Ingredients

  • Crust
  • 2/3 cup spelt flour
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon table salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced
  • Filling
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped carrots (from 4 medium carrots)
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 small onion)
  • 3/4 cup chopped celery
  • 2 8-oz. pkg. sliced cremini mushrooms
  • 1 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 3 medium turnips, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces
  • 10 ounces cauliflower florets, cut into 1/2-in. pieces (about 2 cups)
  • 3 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup frozen green peas
  • 3/4 teaspoon table salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Olive oil cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 259
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 31g
  • Sodium per serving 643mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make crust: Place flours, thyme, salt, baking powder, and pepper in a food processor; pulse until combined. Add butter; pulse until mixture resembles coarse sand. Drizzle 2 to 3 tablespoons ice water over top of mixture; pulse until mixture begins to clump, 2 or 3 times. Transfer mixture to a work surface; knead until dough comes together, 2 or 3 times. Shape dough into a 5-inch disk and wrap with plastic wrap; chill for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Make filling: Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add carrots, onion, celery, and mushrooms to Dutch oven; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and other vegetables are tender-crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Add garlic and thyme; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add turnips, cauliflower, and 21/2 cups broth to Dutch oven; bring to a boil. Whisk together flour and remaining 1 cup broth in a small bowl. Gradually stir flour mixture into broth mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and mixture has thickened, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove Dutch oven from heat; stir in peas, salt, and pepper. Cover and keep warm.

Step 3

Place chilled dough on a lightly floured surface. Roll out to a 12-by-8-inch rectangle. Coat an 11-by-7-inch (2-quart) glass or ceramic baking dish with cooking spray; transfer filling to baking dish. Place dish on a rimmed baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Place dough on filling; fold edges under and crimp. Lightly coat dough with cooking spray. Make 4 to 5 slits in dough to allow steam to escape. Bake until bubbly and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

