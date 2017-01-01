- Calories per serving 359
- Fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 20g
- Carbohydrates per serving 26g
- Sodium per serving 630mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 147mg
Vegetable Pad Thai
Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
You can prep the pad thai ingredients and make the dressing a few hours ahead (dress it just before serving)
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Whisk together peanut butter, lime juice, soy sauce, 2 tablespoons water, ketchup, sugar, ginger, and red pepper.
Step 2
Place squash, sprouts, bok choy, carrots, mint, tofu, and 1/4 cup of the cilantro in a large bowl. Add dressing; toss to coat. Divide mixture evenly among 4 serving plates or shallow bowls; top with peanuts and remaining 1/4 cup cilantro. Serve immediately with lime wedges.