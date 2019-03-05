Vegan Queso Dip

Greg DuPree
Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time (includes soaking)
Yield
8
By Karen Rankin

Ditch that processed cheese for this real-food retooling of queso dip. Find annatto seeds at Latin markets or online. They’re the ingredient that provides the bright color.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup raw cashews
  • 2 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon annatto seeds, lightly smashed with flat side of a chef’s knife
  • 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Vegetables and/or chips, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 108
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 7g
  • Sugar per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 364mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 175mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Soak water and cashews in a bowl for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 2

Drain soaked cashews; transfer to a blender, discarding the soaking liquid. Add almond milk; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour 1/4 cup of the cashew mixture into a small bowl. Add flour; whisk until smooth.

Step 3

Pour remaining cashew mixture into a small saucepan; add annatto seeds. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, whisking often, for 3 minutes. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl; discard annatto seeds. Return strained mixture to saucepan; whisk in flour mixture. Return to a boil over medium-high; boil, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in nutritional yeast, salt, garlic powder, cumin, and cayenne.

Step 4

Serve dip warm or at room temperature with vegetables and/or chips.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019

