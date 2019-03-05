How to Make It

Step 1 Soak water and cashews in a bowl for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Drain soaked cashews; transfer to a blender, discarding the soaking liquid. Add almond milk; process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour 1/4 cup of the cashew mixture into a small bowl. Add flour; whisk until smooth.

Step 3 Pour remaining cashew mixture into a small saucepan; add annatto seeds. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, whisking often, for 3 minutes. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl; discard annatto seeds. Return strained mixture to saucepan; whisk in flour mixture. Return to a boil over medium-high; boil, whisking constantly, for 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in nutritional yeast, salt, garlic powder, cumin, and cayenne.