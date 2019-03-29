For vegan baking, we use palm shortening instead of butter. Look for palm shortening from companies committed to sustainability, such as Spectrum. It’s also important to use 100% palm shortening because some brands use a mix of palm oil, coconut oil, and other fats that may alter the texture of these scones. Maple syrup is our preferred natural sweetener in baked goods, not only because it is made locally but also because honey loses its nutritive qualities when heated.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Partially freeze your shortening until it is stiff enough to shred, about 20 minutes. Use a box grater to grate the cold shortening into shreds onto a plate, then keep the shreds cold in the refrigerator.
In a large bowl, mix the rolled oats, wholewheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
Using your fingertips, a pastry cutter, a food processor, or an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, cut the shredded shortening into the dry ingredients until the mixture looks mealy. Gently stir in the milk and maple syrup until the dry ingredients are barely moistened. Then stir in the walnuts, mixing just enough to form a wet, heavy dough. Mix gently and briefly at all times to ensure tender scones.
Lightly flour a work surface and turn the dough out onto it. The dough will be somewhat wet. With floured hands, pat the dough into a circle about 1 inch thick. Cut the dough into wedges like a pie (or cut into 2-inch rounds and gently repat, then cut any remaining dough). Place the scones on the prepared sheet pan and bake until golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve warm or within 8 hours. Scones are best enjoyed the day they are made.
