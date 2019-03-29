How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Step 2 Partially freeze your shortening until it is stiff enough to shred, about 20 minutes. Use a box grater to grate the cold shortening into shreds onto a plate, then keep the shreds cold in the refrigerator.

Step 3 In a large bowl, mix the rolled oats, whole­wheat pastry flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

Step 4 Using your fingertips, a pastry cutter, a food processor, or an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, cut the shredded shortening into the dry ingredients until the mixture looks mealy. Gently stir in the milk and maple syrup until the dry ingredients are barely moistened. Then stir in the walnuts, mixing just enough to form a wet, heavy dough. Mix gently and briefly at all times to ensure tender scones.