Vegan Gingered Apple Pie

Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 Mins
Total Time, including 3 hour cooling
Yield
Serves 10
By Anna Theoktisto

You won’t miss the dairy butter in this delicious, ginger-forward apple pie. You’ll be too distracted by the spiced tender fruit and crispy, hearty streusel. A tablespoon of fresh grated ginger seals the deal with its welcome snap. The ginger may also soothe your stomach after a heavy meal—just another reason to serve yourself a slice of this pie.

Ingredients

  • Vegan Whole-Wheat Piecrust Dough
  • All-purpose flour, for work surface
  • 1/3 cup uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup (about 1¾ oz.), plus 1 Tbsp. whole-wheat pastry flour, divided
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar, divided
  • 4 tablespoons cold vegan butter, cubed
  • 2 pounds Pink Lady apples (or Honeycrisps), peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Vanilla coconut milk nondairy frozen dessert (such as So Delicious) (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 232
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 36g
  • Sugar per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 291mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 24mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Fit dough inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides of plate; crimp edges. Set aside.

Step 2

Stir together oats, salt, ½ cup of the flour, and ¼ cup of the brown sugar in a large bowl until combined. Add vegan butter. Pinch butter into flour mixture using your fingers until mixture resembles wet sand. Set aside.

Step 3

Stir together apples, ginger, cinnamon, and remaining 1 tablespoon flour and ¼ cup brown sugar in a large bowl. Spoon apple mixture into prepared crust, mounding apples slightly higher in the center. Sprinkle with oat mixture.

Step 4

Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 60 minutes, tenting with aluminum foil after 50 minutes if needed to prevent over-browning. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 2 hours. Serve with nondairy frozen dessert, if desired.

Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019

