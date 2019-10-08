You won’t miss the dairy butter in this delicious, ginger-forward apple pie. You’ll be too distracted by the spiced tender fruit and crispy, hearty streusel. A tablespoon of fresh grated ginger seals the deal with its welcome snap. The ginger may also soothe your stomach after a heavy meal—just another reason to serve yourself a slice of this pie.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Fit dough inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into bottom and up sides of plate; crimp edges. Set aside.
Stir together oats, salt, ½ cup of the flour, and ¼ cup of the brown sugar in a large bowl until combined. Add vegan butter. Pinch butter into flour mixture using your fingers until mixture resembles wet sand. Set aside.
Stir together apples, ginger, cinnamon, and remaining 1 tablespoon flour and ¼ cup brown sugar in a large bowl. Spoon apple mixture into prepared crust, mounding apples slightly higher in the center. Sprinkle with oat mixture.
Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 60 minutes, tenting with aluminum foil after 50 minutes if needed to prevent over-browning. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 2 hours. Serve with nondairy frozen dessert, if desired.
Also appeared in: Health, November, 2019