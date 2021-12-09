Ultimate Root Salad

With crunchy raw vegetables, juicy and sweet oranges, salted nuts, and a smoky, spice-laced dressing, this salad hits every flavor and texture note. The healthy fat from the olive oil and nuts makes the salad satisfying and also helps your body maximize the veggies' nutrients.

By Julia Levy
Health January/February 2022

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
  • Heat oil in a small skillet over medium until oil shimmers, about 2 minutes. Stir in chile powder, and immediately remove from heat. Let stand 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, thinly slice jicama, radishes, and beets crosswise using a mandoline. Shave carrots lengthwise using a vegetable peeler to create ribbons. Cut tops and bottoms off oranges. Place fruit cut side down on work surface, and cut away peel and white pith, completely exposing segments. Use a sharp knife to cut between orange segments and membranes, removing segments. Place jicama, radishes, beets, carrots, orange segments, pistachios, cilantro, and mint in a large bowl.

  • Transfer oil mixture to a small bowl; whisk in vinegar and salt. Drizzle over vegetable mixture in large bowl, and toss gently to coat. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; fat 9g; sodium 327mg; carbohydrates 18g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 3g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 1g.
