12 Healthy Ways to Spice Up Your Morning Toast
Peanut Butter
Spread 1 slice of whole-grain toast with 11/2 Tbsp. of unsweetened natural peanut butter. Sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. sea salt.
Top it with:
1. Mega-Green: Sliced English cucumber + thawed frozen edamame + flaky sea salt
2. Coco-Berry: Fresh blueberries + toasted unsweetened coconut flakes + ground flax seeds
3. Apple Crisp: Thinly sliced apple + cacao nibs + pure maple syrup
4. Spicy Carrot: Shaved carrot ribbons + sambal oelek (chile garlic paste) + lime peel strips
Ricotta
Spread 1 slice of whole-grain toast with 11/2 Tbsp. of whole-milk fresh ricotta cheese. Sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. sea salt and 1/8 tsp. black pepper.
Top it with:
1. Glazed Tomatoes: Toss together 1 pint of cherry tomatoes, 1 Tbsp. of olive oil, 1/4 tsp. of sea salt, and 1/4 tsp. of black pepper. Bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet at 400°F until tomatoes burst, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool slightly. Top toast with tomatoes + balsamic glaze + hemp seeds.
2. Umami Bomb: Discard stems from fresh shiitake mushrooms; toss mushroom caps with 2 tsp. of olive oil. Bake at 425°F until browned and tender, about 15 minutes. Cool slightly. Top toast with mushroom caps + chopped, toasted walnuts + prepared basil pesto.
3. Pistachio Crunch: Halved blackberries + chopped roasted, salted pistachios + fresh thyme leaves.
4. Lox to Love: Thinly sliced smoked salmon + drained non-pareil capers + orange peel strips.
Avocado
Spread 1 slice of whole-grain toast with 1/2 small ripe avocado, mashed. Sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. sea salt and 1/8 tsp. black pepper.
Top it with:
1. Go Fish: Stir together 6 Tbsp. of red wine vinegar, 6 Tbsp. of water, 1 Tbsp. of honey, and 1 tsp. of sea salt. Stir in 1 cup of thinly sliced red onion. Let stand 20 minutes (or refrigerate, covered, for up to 1 week). Top toast with flaked jarred tuna (such as Tonnino) + thin radish slices + pickled onion slices.
2. Sweet Tart: Fresh grapefruit segments + pomegranate seeds + fresh cilantro leaves
3. Savory Strawberry: Sliced strawberries + chia seeds + small fresh basil leaves
4. Sesame Egg: Halved soft-boiled egg + Sriracha chile sauce + toasted sesame seeds
