12 Healthy Ways to Spice Up Your Morning Toast

Spread 1 slice of whole-grain toast with 11/2 Tbsp. of whole-milk fresh ricotta cheese. Sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. sea salt and 1/8 tsp. black pepper.

Top it with:

1. Glazed Tomatoes: Toss together 1 pint of cherry tomatoes, 1 Tbsp. of olive oil, 1/4 tsp. of sea salt, and 1/4 tsp. of black pepper. Bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet at 400°F until tomatoes burst, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool slightly. Top toast with tomatoes + balsamic glaze + hemp seeds.

2. Umami Bomb: Discard stems from fresh shiitake mushrooms; toss mushroom caps with 2 tsp. of olive oil. Bake at 425°F until browned and tender, about 15 minutes. Cool slightly. Top toast with mushroom caps + chopped, toasted walnuts + prepared basil pesto.

3. Pistachio Crunch: Halved blackberries + chopped roasted, salted pistachios + fresh thyme leaves.

4. Lox to Love: Thinly sliced smoked salmon + drained non-pareil capers + orange peel strips.