12 Healthy Ways to Spice Up Your Morning Toast

By Julia Levy
February 13, 2019
Shake up your standard toasts with these fresh, nutritious combos—with ingredients like peanut butter, ricotta, and avocado.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

Peanut Butter

GREG DuPREE Food styling by Chelsea Zimmer; prop styling by Christine Keely

Spread 1 slice of whole-grain toast with 11/2 Tbsp. of unsweetened natural peanut butter. Sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. sea salt.

Top it with:

1. Mega-Green: Sliced English cucumber + thawed frozen edamame + flaky sea salt

RELATED: What Can you Make With Peanut Butter?

2. Coco-Berry: Fresh blueberries + toasted unsweetened coconut flakes + ground flax seeds

3. Apple Crisp: Thinly sliced apple + cacao nibs + pure maple syrup

4. Spicy Carrot: Shaved carrot ribbons + sambal oelek (chile garlic paste) + lime peel strips

Advertisement

2 of 4

Ricotta

GREG DuPREE Food styling by Chelsea Zimmer; prop styling by Christine Keely

Spread 1 slice of whole-grain toast with 11/2 Tbsp. of whole-milk fresh ricotta cheese. Sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. sea salt and 1/8 tsp. black pepper.

Top it with:

1. Glazed Tomatoes: Toss together 1 pint of cherry tomatoes, 1 Tbsp. of olive oil, 1/4 tsp. of sea salt, and 1/4 tsp. of black pepper. Bake on a parchment-lined baking sheet at 400°F until tomatoes burst, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool slightly. Top toast with tomatoes + balsamic glaze + hemp seeds.

RELATED: 5 Protein-Rich Breakfasts For People Who Hate Eggs

2. Umami Bomb: Discard stems from fresh shiitake mushrooms; toss mushroom caps with 2 tsp. of olive oil. Bake at 425°F until browned and tender, about 15 minutes. Cool slightly. Top toast with mushroom caps + chopped, toasted walnuts + prepared basil pesto.

3. Pistachio Crunch: Halved blackberries + chopped roasted, salted pistachios + fresh thyme leaves.

4. Lox to Love: Thinly sliced smoked salmon + drained non-pareil capers + orange peel strips.

3 of 4

Avocado

GREG DuPREE Food styling by Chelsea Zimmer; prop styling by Christine Keely

Spread 1 slice of whole-grain toast with 1/2 small ripe avocado, mashed. Sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. sea salt and 1/8 tsp. black pepper.

Top it with:

1. Go Fish: Stir together 6 Tbsp. of red wine vinegar, 6 Tbsp. of water, 1 Tbsp. of honey, and 1 tsp. of sea salt. Stir in 1 cup of thinly sliced red onion. Let stand 20 minutes (or refrigerate, covered, for up to 1 week). Top toast with flaked jarred tuna (such as Tonnino) + thin radish slices + pickled onion slices.

RELATED: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Avocado

2. Sweet Tart: Fresh grapefruit segments + pomegranate seeds + fresh cilantro leaves

3. Savory Strawberry: Sliced strawberries + chia seeds + small fresh basil leaves

4. Sesame Egg: Halved soft-boiled egg + Sriracha chile sauce + toasted sesame seeds

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement