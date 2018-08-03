How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F. Bring broth and farro to a boil in a saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until farro is tender and liquid absorbed, about 25 minutes Remove from heat. Add lemon juice; fluff farro with a fork to combine.

Step 2 Rub chicken breasts with cumin, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Place chicken in skillet, skin side down; cook until skin is golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip chicken breasts and transfer skillet to preheated oven. Bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, 15 to 17 minutes. Let stand 3 minutes before cutting breasts in half diagonally.