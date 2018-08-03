Turmeric Chicken With Farro

Christopher Testani; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
30 Mins
Yield
4
Paige Grandjean
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 2/3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup uncooked pearled farro
  • 1 tablespoons lemon zest, plus 2 tsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon), divided
  • 2 10-oz. bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/3 cup roasted unsalted cashews, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup sour cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 472
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 79mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 35g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 42g
  • Sugar per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 595mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Bring broth and farro to a boil in a saucepan over high. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until farro is tender and liquid absorbed, about 25 minutes Remove from heat. Add lemon juice; fluff farro with a fork to combine.

Step 2

Rub chicken breasts with cumin, turmeric, salt, and pepper. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Place chicken in skillet, skin side down; cook until skin is golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip chicken breasts and transfer skillet to preheated oven. Bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, 15 to 17 minutes. Let stand 3 minutes before cutting breasts in half diagonally.

Step 3

While chicken cooks, stir together cashews, parsley, and lemon zest in a small bowl. Spread 1 tablespoon sour cream on each of 4 plates. Add 1/2 cup farro mixture, 1/2 chicken breast, and 2 tablespoons gremolata.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up