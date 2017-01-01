Smoky Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
8
Robby Melvin
January 2017

Orange power: Sweet potatoes are loaded with vitamins A and C, plus fiber, iron, and potassium.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 1 large red onion, chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 2 medium green bell peppers, seeded and chopped (about 2 cups)
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped canned chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1 12-oz. bottle Belgian white ale (such as Blue Moon)
  • 3 cups unsalted chicken broth
  • 1 15-oz. can low-sodium red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 261
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 39mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 24g
  • Sodium per serving 633mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 59mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add turkey and cook, stirring often, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer turkey to a plate, reserving drippings in Dutch oven.

Step 2

Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, bell peppers, garlic, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to Dutch oven; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in sweet potato, chipotle, and tomato paste; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute.

Step 3

Increase heat to high and add ale. Bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven. Cook until reduced by half, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in turkey, broth, kidney beans, salt, and paprika; return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until liquid has slightly reduced and sweet potato is tender, about 30 minutes. Stir in vinegar.

