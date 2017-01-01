How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add turkey and cook, stirring often, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer turkey to a plate, reserving drippings in Dutch oven.

Step 2 Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, bell peppers, garlic, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to Dutch oven; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in sweet potato, chipotle, and tomato paste; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute.