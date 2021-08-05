Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to drippings in saucepan. Cook onion, carrots, and celery over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, stock, rosemary, and (if using) cheese rind. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Stir in orzo and cook, stirring occasionally, until orzo is not quite al dente, about 8 minutes. Stir in kale and reserved sausage and cook, stirring constantly, until kale is just tender and sausage is heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Remove and discard rosemary sprigs and cheese rind. Divide soup among 6 bowls; top evenly with grated cheese and serve immediately.