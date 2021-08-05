Turkey Sausage, Kale & Orzo Soup

Kale is a nutritional powerhouse, providing vitamins A, C, and K along with minerals such as manganese, copper, and calcium. Hot sausage and fire-roasted tomatoes give this bowl a kick, but if you're spice-averse, you can use sweet Italian turkey sausage instead.

By Marianne Williams
Health September 2021

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

25 mins
35 mins
6
  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high. Cook sausage, breaking it into pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned and just cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer sausage to a medium bowl.

  • Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to drippings in saucepan. Cook onion, carrots, and celery over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add diced tomatoes, stock, rosemary, and (if using) cheese rind. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Stir in orzo and cook, stirring occasionally, until orzo is not quite al dente, about 8 minutes. Stir in kale and reserved sausage and cook, stirring constantly, until kale is just tender and sausage is heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Remove and discard rosemary sprigs and cheese rind. Divide soup among 6 bowls; top evenly with grated cheese and serve immediately.

Freeze It

Omit the orzo and kale when cooking and then freeze. To reheat, slowly simmer over medium until hot; then bring to a boil over medium-high. Add orzo and, when almost cooked through, add greens and cook for 1 minute more.

Per Serving:
356 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 698mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 22g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 2g.
