Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet or a wok over medium-high. Cook sliced cabbage and carrots, stirring often, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and half of shallots; cook, stirring constantly, until softened, about 1 minute. Add turkey, and stir to break up lumps. Cook, undisturbed, until turkey is browned, about 2 minutes. Stir mixture again and then cook, undisturbed, until turkey is well browned, about 2 minutes more. Stir in lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar. Remove from heat; stir in scallions, cilantro, mint, chile, and remaining shallots.