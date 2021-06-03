Turkey And Rice-Noodle Veggie Cups

These fresh and flavorful wraps are inspired by larb, the signature dish of Laos that is also popular in Northeastern Thailand. Using cabbage for the cups and chopping up and adding more to the filling gives these extra fiber as well as vitamins C and K.

By Julia Levy
Health July/August 2021

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
  • Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Remove 12 of the larger outer leaves from cabbage, and set aside for cups. Thinly slice remaining inner cabbage leaves.

  • Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet or a wok over medium-high. Cook sliced cabbage and carrots, stirring often, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and half of shallots; cook, stirring constantly, until softened, about 1 minute. Add turkey, and stir to break up lumps. Cook, undisturbed, until turkey is browned, about 2 minutes. Stir mixture again and then cook, undisturbed, until turkey is well browned, about 2 minutes more. Stir in lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar. Remove from heat; stir in scallions, cilantro, mint, chile, and remaining shallots.

  • Divide cooked noodles and turkey evenly among reserved cabbage leaves. Serve immediately.

Per Serving:
414 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 699mg; carbohydrates 39g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 28g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 3g.
