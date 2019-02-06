Prebiotic-rich asparagus adds a pretty pop of color and spring flavor to the plate. Hemp seeds are a good plant-based source of omega-3s. Use any leftover dressing as a dip for veggies or pita chips.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss asparagus and onion with 1 tablespoon of the oil on a baking sheet. Roast until both are just tender, about 12 minutes.
Whisk together yogurt, turmeric, vinegar, honey, coriander, 1 tablespoon of the hemp seeds, and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a bowl.
Heat a grill pan over high. Coat tuna steaks with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Grill tuna to desired degree of doneness (about 90 seconds per side for rare). Remove from pan.
Divide yogurt mixture among 4 plates; spread slightly into a circle. Divide vegetables among plates; slice tuna, and place atop vegetables. Sprinkle with mint and remaining 1 tablespoon hemp seeds.
Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019