Tuna Steaks with Turmeric Dressing

Active Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
By Robin Bashinsky

Prebiotic-rich asparagus adds a pretty pop of color and spring flavor to the plate. Hemp seeds are a good plant-based source of omega-3s. Use any leftover dressing as a dip for veggies or pita chips.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
  • 1 medium-size (10-oz.) red onion, cut into 12 wedges
  • 2 tablespoon canola oil, divided
  • 3/4 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon grated turmeric root or 2 tsp. ground turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 2 tablespoons hemp seeds, divided
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 4 (6-oz.) tuna steaks
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh mint

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 412
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Cholesterol per serving 71g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 47g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 9g
  • Sugar per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 566mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 92mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss asparagus and onion with 1 tablespoon of the oil on a baking sheet. Roast until both are just tender, about 12 minutes.

Step 2

Whisk together yogurt, turmeric, vinegar, honey, coriander, 1 tablespoon of the hemp seeds, and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a bowl.

Step 3

Heat a grill pan over high. Coat tuna steaks with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Grill tuna to desired degree of doneness (about 90 seconds per side for rare). Remove from pan.

Step 4

Divide yogurt mixture among 4 plates; spread slightly into a circle. Divide vegetables among plates; slice tuna, and place atop vegetables. Sprinkle with mint and remaining 1 tablespoon hemp seeds.

Also appeared in: Health, March, 2019

