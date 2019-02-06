How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss asparagus and onion with 1 tablespoon of the oil on a baking sheet. Roast until both are just tender, about 12 minutes.

Step 2 Whisk together yogurt, turmeric, vinegar, honey, coriander, 1 tablespoon of the hemp seeds, and ¼ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a bowl.

Step 3 Heat a grill pan over high. Coat tuna steaks with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and sprinkle with remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Grill tuna to desired degree of doneness (about 90 seconds per side for rare). Remove from pan.