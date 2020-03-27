It’s amazing what a hot skillet and a little fat can do for fish—golden and crisp on the outside, tender and flaky inside. This is a healthier version of a classic French meunière, which calls for up to 8 tablespoons of butter! The more modest amount of butter and oil called for in our recipe becomes part of the lemony sauce that makes this dish taste so much more elegant than the sum of its humble parts.
How to Make It
Place whole-wheat flour in a shallow dish. Sprinkle trout with pepper and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Dredge 2 trout fillets in flour; shake off excess. Place trout, flesh side down, in skillet, and cook until browned, about 3 minutes. Turn and cook until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 2 minutes. Remove trout from skillet, and cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining 1 tablespoon oil, flour in dish, and trout fillets. Remove skillet from heat.
Whisk together stock and all-purpose flour in a small bowl. Return skillet to medium-high. Add wine to skillet, and cook until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Stir in stock mixture, and cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in capers, lemon juice, butter, parsley, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Serve fillets with sauce.
Chef's Notes
Sautè It
Grill It
Cleanup is practically nonexistent with grilling, and it adds a smoky nuance to food that enhances the natural flavor of both the protein and veg. Sturdy fish like swordfish, tuna, salmon, and halibut hold up great on a grill; delicate, flaky varieties like flounder and cod, not so much (they break apart and fall through the grates).
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020