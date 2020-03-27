Sautè It

It’s amazing what a hot skillet and a little fat can do for fish—golden and crisp on the outside, tender and flaky inside. This is a healthier version of a classic French meunière, which calls for up to 8 tablespoons of butter! The more modest amount of butter and oil called for in our recipe becomes part of the lemony sauce that makes this dish taste so much more elegant than the sum of its humble parts.

Grill It

Cleanup is practically nonexistent with grilling, and it adds a smoky nuance to food that enhances the natural flavor of both the protein and veg. Sturdy fish like swordfish, tuna, salmon, and halibut hold up great on a grill; delicate, flaky varieties like flounder and cod, not so much (they break apart and fall through the grates).