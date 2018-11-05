Tropical Fruit Bundt Cake

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
4 Hours
Yield
12
By Health.com

White whole-wheat flour is the magic ingredient in this crowd-pleaser, giving the cake whole wheat goodness, while maintaining a tender crumb. What exactly is white whole wheat flour? It’s a whole-grain flour made from a different strain of wheat than traditional all-purpose or whole wheat flour. It has the nutrition of traditional whole-wheat flour, but the lighter color, taste, and texture of all-purpose.

Ingredients

  • For the cake:
  • 2 1/2 cups (about 10 5/8 oz.) white whole-wheat flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup whole-milk plain yogurt
  • 2/3 cup turbinado sugar
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger (from 1 2-in. piece)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple
  • 1/2 cup mashed ripe banana (1 large)
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans
  • Cooking spray
  • For the Glaze:
  • 1/2 cup whole-milk plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup chopped toasted pecans

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Cholesterol per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 35g
  • Sugar per serving 18g
  • Sodium per serving 125mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 159mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare the cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and salt in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Whisk together eggs, yogurt, sugar, oil, ginger, and vanilla in a separate medium bowl. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture; stir until combined. Stir in pineapple, banana, and pecans.

Step 3

Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray; pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack until cool enough to handle, about 30 minutes; invert cake onto a wire rack to cool completely, about 3 hours.

Step 4

Prepare the glaze: Whisk together yogurt and powdered sugar in a small bowl. Spread over cake; sprinkle with pecans.

