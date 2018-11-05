White whole-wheat flour is the magic ingredient in this crowd-pleaser, giving the cake whole wheat goodness, while maintaining a tender crumb. What exactly is white whole wheat flour? It’s a whole-grain flour made from a different strain of wheat than traditional all-purpose or whole wheat flour. It has the nutrition of traditional whole-wheat flour, but the lighter color, taste, and texture of all-purpose.
How to Make It
Prepare the cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and salt in a medium bowl.
Whisk together eggs, yogurt, sugar, oil, ginger, and vanilla in a separate medium bowl. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture; stir until combined. Stir in pineapple, banana, and pecans.
Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray; pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack until cool enough to handle, about 30 minutes; invert cake onto a wire rack to cool completely, about 3 hours.
Prepare the glaze: Whisk together yogurt and powdered sugar in a small bowl. Spread over cake; sprinkle with pecans.