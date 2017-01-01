- Calories per serving 485
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 15g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrates per serving 67g
- Sodium per serving 138mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
Tropical Breakfast Bowl
Jennifer Causey, Food Styling: Chelesa Zimmer, Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro
How to Make It
Bring water, salt, pepper and ginger to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Stir in millet; cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 20 minutes. Stir in coconut milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until grains are tender and liquid is almost absorbed, about 2 minutes. Divide millet mixture evenly among 4 bowls. Top each evenly with banana, mango, maple syrup, coconut flakes and pistachios.
Chef's Notes
Cook this meal up to 3 days in advance. Let cool, place in a container, cover, and refrigerate.