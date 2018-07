Step 1

Pour water in a medium saucepan to a depth of 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium heat; adjust as necessary to maintain a low simmer. Make a small foil bowl; place red beets in foil bowl. Place foil bowl on 1 side of a steamer basket; place golden beets on the other side (to keep the color of the red beets from bleeding onto the golden beets). Place steamer basket over simmering water; cover and steam until beets are very tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Keeping beet colors separate, peel beets under cold running water. (Use paper towels to handle, if desired.)