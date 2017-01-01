1 Heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add harissa, garlic, curry, honey, cumin, ginger and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Stir in tomatoes; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to mediumlow and simmer for 10 minutes.

Step 2

2 Break 1 egg into a custard cup. Gently slip egg into sauce as close as possible to surface. Repeat with remaining eggs, leaving space between eggs in skillet. Cover and cook just until whites are set and yolks are still runny, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat. (Eggs will continue to cook after skillet is removed from heat.) Top with scallions.