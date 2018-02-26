- Calories per serving 260
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrates per serving 15g
- Sugar per serving 5g
- Sodium per serving 614mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 118mg
Tofu Scramble-Stuffed Peppers
Tired of your everyday scrambled egg recipe? Mix it up with these Tofu Scramble-Stuffed Peppers.
With this easy recipe, you’re just 30 minutes away from a high protein (not to mention delicious) morning meal. Tofu is a healthy alternative to animal proteins, with less saturated fat and plenty of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.
The dish also includes fiber-rich hemp seeds and ginger, which can help your system burn fat, digest carbohydrates, and secrete insulin. And how about the veggies this scramble comes in? Bell peppers are full of immunity-boosting vitamin C.
This video shows you how to make this recipe in four easy steps. Featuring four main ingredients and several spices (like curry powder and cumin), this dish is as flavorful as it is simple. After boiling the peppers and tossing the scramble ingredients in a skillet, just put the mix into the peppers and bake until ready. Top with a little cilantro, and you’re ready to start (or restart!) your day.
How to Make It
Fill a pot with water, and bring to a boil over high. Carefully drop pepper halves into water, and cook until beginning to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove pepper halves, and place, cut side down, on paper towels to drain.
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a large baking sheet with parchment. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add slaw, carrots, hemp seeds, and ginger; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender, about 2 minutes. Stir in curry powder, turmeric, cumin, black pepper, and chili powder, if desired. Cook, stirring constantly, until spices are toasted, about 1 minute. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil; crumble tofu into skillet. Add coconut aminos, and stir in remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. (You’ll need less salt if you use tamari.) Cook, stirring often, until warmed through and well combined, about 2 minutes.
Place bell pepper halves, cut side up, on prepared baking sheet. Divide tofu among pepper halves, mounding slightly. (Cover and refrigerate any extra tofu for another use.)
Bake until warmed through and lightly toasted on top, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro just before serving, if desired.
Make Ahead: Let baked peppers cool completely; cover and refrigerate. Reheat in microwave or toaster oven.