Tired of your everyday scrambled egg recipe? Mix it up with these Tofu Scramble-Stuffed Peppers.

With this easy recipe, you’re just 30 minutes away from a high protein (not to mention delicious) morning meal. Tofu is a healthy alternative to animal proteins, with less saturated fat and plenty of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.

The dish also includes fiber-rich hemp seeds and ginger, which can help your system burn fat, digest carbohydrates, and secrete insulin. And how about the veggies this scramble comes in? Bell peppers are full of immunity-boosting vitamin C.

This video shows you how to make this recipe in four easy steps. Featuring four main ingredients and several spices (like curry powder and cumin), this dish is as flavorful as it is simple. After boiling the peppers and tossing the scramble ingredients in a skillet, just put the mix into the peppers and bake until ready. Top with a little cilantro, and you’re ready to start (or restart!) your day.