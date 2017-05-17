- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 35mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrates per serving 12g
- Sodium per serving 400mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Thai Stuffed Avocado
Half an avocado has nearly 5 grams of fiber, about one-fifth of your daily requirement.
How to Make It
Step 1
Mix together fish sauce, lime juice, tamarind paste, and sugar in a medium bowl. Add shrimp.
Step 2
Cut avocado in half and remove pit. Carefully remove peel, keeping halves intact. Top each avocado half with shrimp mixture and garnish with peanuts, cilantro, and scallion; serve with sriracha to taste.
Adapted from An Avocado a Day: More Than 70 Recipes for Enjoying Nature’s Most Delicious Superfood. Copyright 2016 by Lara Ferroni. All rights reserved. By permission of Sasquatch Books.