Thai Stuffed Avocado

Active Time
15 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
2
Half an avocado has nearly 5 grams of fiber, about one-fifth of your daily requirement.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon tamarind paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 6 peeled, deveined, and cooked shrimp, chopped
  • 1 avocado
  • 2 teaspoons chopped peanuts, for garnish
  • 2 stems cilantro, chopped, for garnish
  • 1 scallion, sliced into rounds, for garnish
  • Sriracha, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 35mg
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 400mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

 Mix together fish sauce, lime juice, tamarind paste, and sugar in a medium bowl. Add shrimp.

Step 2

 Cut avocado in half and remove pit. Carefully remove peel, keeping halves intact. Top each avocado half with shrimp mixture and garnish with peanuts, cilantro, and scallion; serve with sriracha to taste.

Adapted from An Avocado a Day: More Than 70 Recipes for Enjoying Nature’s Most Delicious Superfood. Copyright 2016 by Lara Ferroni. All rights reserved. By permission of Sasquatch Books.

