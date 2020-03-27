Cleanup is practically nonexistent with grilling, and it adds a smoky nuance to food that enhances the natural flavor of both the protein and veg. Sturdy fish like swordfish, tuna, salmon, and halibut hold up great on a grill; delicate, flaky varieties like flounder and cod, not so much (they break apart and fall through the grates).
How to Make It
Soak skewers in water 15 minutes. While skewers soak, stir together parsley, shallots, oil, vinegar, oregano, and mustard in a small bowl. Toss together swordfish cubes and ¼ cup of the herb sauce in a medium bowl; let stand 15 minutes.
Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) or heat an oiled grill pan over medium-high. Thread swordfish cubes, eggplant cubes, and tomato halves alternately onto skewers.
Grill skewers on oiled grates, covered, turning every 4 minutes, until swordfish is cooked through and eggplant is tender, about 12 minutes. Sprinkle skewers with salt, and serve with remaining herb sauce.
Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020