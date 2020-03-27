Swordfish & Eggplant Skewers

By Robin Bashinsky

Cleanup is practically nonexistent with grilling, and it adds a smoky nuance to food that enhances the natural flavor of both the protein and veg. Sturdy fish like swordfish, tuna, salmon, and halibut hold up great on a grill; delicate, flaky varieties like flounder and cod, not so much (they break apart and fall through the grates).

Ingredients

  • 8 (12-in.) wooden skewers
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 6 tablespoon olive oil
  • 6 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 pound skinless swordfish fillets, cut into 16 (1-in.) cubes
  • 1 1/2 pound eggplant, cut into 1-in. cubes
  • 8 large cherry or cocktail tomatoes (such as Campari), halved
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 449
  • Fat per serving 30g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 97mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 31g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 11g
  • Sugars per serving 5g
  • Sodium per serving 583mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 48mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Soak skewers in water 15 minutes. While skewers soak, stir together parsley, shallots, oil, vinegar, oregano, and mustard in a small bowl. Toss together swordfish cubes and ¼ cup of the herb sauce in a medium bowl; let stand 15 minutes.

Step 2

Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F) or heat an oiled grill pan over medium-high. Thread swordfish cubes, eggplant cubes, and tomato halves alternately onto skewers.

Step 3

Grill skewers on oiled grates, covered, turning every 4 minutes, until swordfish is cooked through and eggplant is tender, about 12 minutes. Sprinkle skewers with salt, and serve with remaining herb sauce.

Also appeared in: Health, May, 2020

