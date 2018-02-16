Sweet Tart Raspberry Phyllo Bites

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
3 Mins
Stand Time
5 Mins
Yield
1


To thaw berries quickly, place frozen berries a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 15–20 seconds.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup frozen raspberries
  • 1 tablespoon strawberry fruit spread
  • 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 5 phyllo shells, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons 2% plain Greek yogurt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Total fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Sodium per serving 75mg
  • Potassium per serving 85mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 30g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 3g
  • Sugars per serving 12g
  • Protein per serving 3g

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine raspberries and fruit spread in a small saucepan, place over medium-high heat, and cook 3 minutes or until mixture has reduced to a scant 1/4 cup.

Step 2

Remove from heat, and stir in extract. Allow to cool, about 5 minutes.

Step 3

Spoon equal amounts in each of the phyllo shells and spoon about 1 teaspoon yogurt over each shell.

This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.

