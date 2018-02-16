Sweet Tart Raspberry Phyllo Bites

To thaw berries quickly, place frozen berries a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 15–20 seconds.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine raspberries and fruit spread in a small saucepan, place over medium-high heat, and cook 3 minutes or until mixture has reduced to a scant 1/4 cup.
Step 2
Remove from heat, and stir in extract. Allow to cool, about 5 minutes.
Step 3
Spoon equal amounts in each of the phyllo shells and spoon about 1 teaspoon yogurt over each shell.
This recipe excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association. Available at ShopDiabetes.org.